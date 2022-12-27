Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. 25 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 4:30 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.