Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Wednesday. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
