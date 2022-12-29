 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.

