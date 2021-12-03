Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

 Skip to main content
Dec. 3, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carbondale community. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

