Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Saturday. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.

