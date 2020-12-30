Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Carbondale, IL
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
