Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from THU 2:00 AM CST until THU 10:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.