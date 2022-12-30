 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

