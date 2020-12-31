Carbondale people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 1:00 AM CST. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2020 in Carbondale, IL
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
