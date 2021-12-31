Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
