Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.