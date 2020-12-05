Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2020 in Carbondale, IL

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.