Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.