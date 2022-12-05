Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Monday. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
