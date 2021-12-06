Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale today. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from SUN 10:17 PM CST until MON 1:15 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
