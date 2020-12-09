Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2020 in Carbondale, IL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.