 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 3:30 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News