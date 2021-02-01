 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

It will be a cold day in Carbondale, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.

