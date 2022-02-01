Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
