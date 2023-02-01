 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2023 in Carbondale, IL

It will be a cold day in Carbondale, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

