It will be a cold day in Carbondale, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lots of moderate to heavy snow early Wednesday morning. Find out when the chance for heavy snow will end, when the last of the light snow will exit the area, and how much more will fall here.
Dry during the day Tuesday, but rain and snow will be pushing in this evening, and late tonight through Wednesday morning it will be snowy for all. Track the activity and see how much snow will fall here.
Sun dogs are best seen when the sun is at or near the horizon. Here's what they are and how they appear.
This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Watching a potential winter storm. Rain and snow in the evening, becoming all snow late. Low 33F. Winds…
Temperatures in Carbondale will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloud…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Monday. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted…
For the drive home in Carbondale: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. …
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Tod…
For the drive home in Carbondale: Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carbondale residents should expect temp…