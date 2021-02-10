Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 13.46. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. There is a 32% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from WED 12:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.