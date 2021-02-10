 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 13.46. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. There is a 32% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from WED 12:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Australian town hit by worst flooding in a decade

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News