The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
