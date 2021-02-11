It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 16.5. 14 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until THU 6:00 PM CST. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
