Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
