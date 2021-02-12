 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 15.91. 13 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 4:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

