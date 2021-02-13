 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 18. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

