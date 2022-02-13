The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carbondale people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. 26 degrees is today's …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. We'll see a low temperature …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Today's conditio…
Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. …
Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
The biggest winter storm so far this season is on its way. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know to prepare for the freezing rain and snow.
Carbondale's evening forecast: Rain. Low 34F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Saturday, Carb…
The much-anticipated winter storm has begun. Here's the latest info from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner on the timing and amounts of freezing rain, sleet, and snow.
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.