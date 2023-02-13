Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
