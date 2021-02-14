Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 12. 5 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.