Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 92% chance of precipitation. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from TUE 10:00 AM CST until TUE 8:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.