Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 12. We'll see a low temperature of 2 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until TUE 6:00 AM CST. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

