Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.