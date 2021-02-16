It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 16. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 9:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 12. We'll see a low temperature of 2 degrees today. You may want…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 12. 5 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 13.46. We'll see a…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 16.5. 14 degrees is today…
Carbondale's evening forecast: Periods of snow. Low near 5F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 15.91. 13 degrees is toda…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 17.15. A 23-degree l…
This evening in Carbondale: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 5F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 18. Today's forecasted lo…
This evening in Carbondale: Considerable cloudiness. Low 13F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temp…