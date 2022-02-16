Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from WED 6:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
