Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from WED 11:15 PM CST until THU 5:00 AM CST.