Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 21. A 17-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

