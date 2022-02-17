Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 15 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 22 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 6:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.