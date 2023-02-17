It will be a cold day in Carbondale, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
