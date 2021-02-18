Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. 6 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.