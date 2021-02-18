It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. 6 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 12. We'll see a low temperature of 2 degrees today. You may want…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 12. 5 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 21. A 17-degree low is for…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 16. Today's forecasted low…
This evening in Carbondale: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 2F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. It …
Carbondale's evening forecast: Periods of snow. Low near 5F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 15.91. 13 degrees is toda…
This evening in Carbondale: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 5F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 18. Today's forecasted lo…
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.