Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.