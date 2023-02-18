Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.