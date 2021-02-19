 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. 13 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

