Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carbondale today. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.