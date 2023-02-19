Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
