Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Tuesday. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

