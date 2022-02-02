Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Wednesday. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 93% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from WED 12:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.