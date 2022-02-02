The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Wednesday. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 93% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from WED 12:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
The biggest winter storm so far this season is on its way. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know to prepare for the freezing rain and snow.
The much-anticipated winter storm has begun. Here's the latest info from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner on the timing and amounts of freezing rain, sleet, and snow.
The major storm will impact Central and Southeast Illinois.
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
