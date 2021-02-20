Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carbondale today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.