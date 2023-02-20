Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
