Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect.