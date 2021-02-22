Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 21. A 17-degree low is for…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 16. Today's forecasted low…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carbondale today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. 13 degrees is today's…
This evening in Carbondale: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 2F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. It …
Temperatures in Carbondale will be cool today. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Today's w…
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 12. We'll see a low temperature of 2 degrees today. You may want…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. 6 degrees is today's low. Mo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by periods of snow showers after midnight. Low 6F. Winds lig…